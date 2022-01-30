Meghalaya Logs 362 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Deaths

Meghalaya on Sunday reported 362 new COVID-19 cases, 42 more than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 90,884, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 1,522 as four more patients succumbed to the disease, Health Services Director Dr Aman War said.

East Khasi Hills district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 149, followed by West Garo Hills at 133.

At least 424 people recuperated from the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 87,009, War said.

Meghalaya now has 2,353 active cases, he said.

The state has so far conducted over 13.12 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, the official said.

Over 22.68 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday, with 9,27,180 of them having received both doses of vaccines, he added.

