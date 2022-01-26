Meghalaya Logs 392 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death

Meghalaya on Wednesday recorded 392 new COVID-19 cases, five less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 89,553, a senior health department official said.

Health Services Director Dr Aman War said the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,503 with one more fatality.

He said of the 392 new cases, 178 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, West Garo Hills (48), Ri Bhoi (11), South West Garo Hills (4), three cases each from East Garo Hills and South Garo Hills, two cases each from Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills district.

War said the state currently has 2,494 active COVID-19 cases, while 85,556 people have recovered from the disease including 254 on Wednesday.

The state has so far tested over 13.10 lakh samples for COVID-19.

A total of 22.68 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine of whom over 9,27,180 have received both doses of vaccines, War added.

