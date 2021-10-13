With the eyes on a sustainable future and an attempt to expand local agriculture, Meghalaya’s Environment Minister James P K Sangma has devised a unique strategy to produce vegan leather from pineapples grown in abundance in the hilly state. The Minister’s attempt to reduce animal agriculture to further deal with the growing climate change has gained appreciation from all ends. To felicitate Meghalaya’s Minister Sangma, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) decided to award him the ‘Progressive Business Concept Award’, for his latest measures.

Minister Sangma had previously stated that the Meghalaya government intends to develop leather from the numerous pineapples. He also stated that the administration was also planning to build a museum to aware people of the rising issue, he said the museum will be called a climate change museum and his government is working forward to incorporate the topic into the school curriculum.

On receiving the award, James P K Sangma took to his Twitter and wrote that he is part of the vision to build Meghalaya’s economy, ‘a climate action economy’.In another tweet, he added that the recognition belongs to the people of the state-- farmers & young entrepreneurs, who work on such creative ideas.

I am grateful to be part of the vision process that could turn Meghalaya into a climate action economy and I am humbled by the Progressive Business Concept Award that @PetaIndia has conferred on me. pic.twitter.com/W2J2RIOZxc — James K Sangma (@JamesSangma1) October 13, 2021



He wrote, “This recognition belongs to the State and the citizens especially young entrepreneurs who can help us accelerate our journey towards sustainability and explore more such innovative ideas to bring us at the forefront of engineering climate action and strong environmental leadership.”

"In recognition of his plans to help local farmers by encouraging vegan pineapple-leather production – a move that will also protect animals and the environment, PETA India has decided to confer upon him the Progressive Business Concept Award," PETA India Senior Campaigns Coordinator Radhika Suryavanshi told PTI.



According to PETA's Suryavanshi, climate change is a "defining challenge of our age," and he's already taking steps to address one of the main perpetrators, animal agribusiness. "PETA India looks forward to seeing Meghalaya create new opportunities for farmers while helping save the planet and animals' lives through a thriving pineapple-leather industry," the PETA office-bearer said to PTI.

According to Ms Suryavanshi, PETA estimates that animal agriculture – which includes the murder of animals for clothing – is responsible for approximately a fifth of all human-induced greenhouse gas emissions. In the 2020-21 fiscal year, India exported USD 3.68 billion in footwear, leather, and leather products.

"Processing plants utilise a range of corrosive, toxic chemicals to protect the skins of cows, buffaloes, and other animals used for leather from decomposing, polluting rivers. Chromium is one of the most commonly utilised chemicals in the tanning process, and it can cause cancer in workers who are exposed to it "she continued.

