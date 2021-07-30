Last Updated:

Meghalaya MP Writes To PM Blaming Assam Govt For Mizoram Border Row Taking Aggressive Turn

Amidst the Assam-Mizoram border dispute, Meghalaya MP wrote to PM Narendra Modi and said that the clash has taken an aggressive turn under the Assam govt

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
Meghalaya

IMAGE: ANI, PTI


Amidst the Assam-Mizoram border dispute, Meghalaya Lok Sabha MP Vincent H Pala on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his letter, the Meghalaya MP underlined that the inter-state border clashes have not just been on the rise, but have also taken an aggressive turn under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led-government in Assam. Provocations and 'aggressive posturing' at the interstate are perilous to healthy neighbourly relations, he added.

H Pala in the letter said, "For reasons best known to the present BJP-led government in Assam, such conflicts have not been on the rise, but have also taken a much more aggressive turn."

Meghalaya MP writes to Prime Minister Modi

Seeking PM Modi's intervention for establishing cordial relations between the neighbouring states, Pala said that he sincerely urge the Prime Minister to address the issue at the earliest. Highlighting that the progress of the region has been long fought for, he said that it would be a matter of great regret to let that wither away.

READ | Assam HSLC Result 2021 Date & Time: SEBA to declare class 10th result today at 11 am

Vincent H Pala further pointed out that the recent clashes along the Assam-Mizoram border, which claimed six lives, has once again highlighted the vulnerability of peace and stability of the region. He also noted that barring Tripura and Manipur, all other states in the northeast have boundary disputes with Assam. It has also given rise to wrangle over land, forest resources as well as ethnic clashes over the years, the Meghalaya MP added. 

READ | Congress MP Manish Tewari demands discussion on Assam-Mizoram border feud in Rajya Sabha

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

The violent clash broke out between forces of both Assam and Mizoram on the night of July 26. The dispute over the 165 km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam Government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.

READ | Assam HSLC result 2021 declared, here's direct link to download Assam class 10th scorecard

(Image: PTI, ANI)

READ | Border dispute: ‘Mizoram civilians threatening us’ claims Assam Minister Ashok Singhal
READ | Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Kolasib disctrict urges residents to not harm non-locals
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND