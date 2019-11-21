Meghalaya: Wishes Pour In For Agatha Sangma On Her Marriage To Dr. Patrick Rongma Marak

On the occasion of Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma's sister Agatha to Dr. Patrick Rongma Marak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the social media site of Twitter to wish the newly-weds on their journey together as a married couple. PM Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Agatha and Patrick. Best wishes to the newlyweds."
READ | Unable To Get The Water Level Down At The Rescue Operation, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Details The Gravity Of Situation
READ | Congress Outmanoeuvred: Meghalaya Governor Invites NPP's Conrad Sangma To Form Government In The State
Congratulations to Agatha and Patrick. Best wishes to the newlyweds.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2019
Congratulations also to your family on this happy and special occasion. My friend, the late PA Sangma would have been delighted! @SangmaConrad https://t.co/XJIR4WMhOk
Seeked blessings from my late Father before Agatha exchange her wedding vows with Patrick. As every parent, he would've been proud to walk her down the aisle and we wish he were here today. @himantabiswa Thank you for being with us. pic.twitter.com/oZd9K5BO4q— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 21, 2019
So happy that my dear friends @Neiphiu_Rio ji and @himantabiswa ji are attending Agatha and Patrick's wedding today. This is a happy reunion. pic.twitter.com/xGtIifhJhv— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 21, 2019
Here comes our bride! It is an extremely emotional moment to see our sister walking down the aisle today. Our Papa would be so proud. pic.twitter.com/zfWvNa9FDl— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 21, 2019
Thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for your kind wishes and especially for remembering our Late Father today. We are grateful for your blessings for Agatha and Patrick. Warmest regards from our family. https://t.co/HYbBtwmbz3— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 21, 2019
READ | Meet Jaswant Singh Gill, The Man Who Saved The Lives Of 64 Miners Trapped In Meghalaya Coal Mine In 1989
READ | Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar Shares A Fun Pic With Kareena But Its Caption Is The True Winner