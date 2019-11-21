The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Meghalaya: Wishes Pour In For Agatha Sangma On Her Marriage To Dr. Patrick Rongma Marak

General News

On the occasion of Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma's sister Agatha to Dr. Patrick Rongma Marak, PM Modi took to Twitter to wish the newly-weds

Written By Yash Sanghvi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Meghalaya

On the occasion of Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma's sister Agatha to Dr. Patrick Rongma Marak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the social media site of Twitter to wish the newly-weds on their journey together as a married couple. PM Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Agatha and Patrick. Best wishes to the newlyweds."

READ | Unable To Get The Water Level Down At The Rescue Operation, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Details The Gravity Of Situation

READ | Congress Outmanoeuvred: Meghalaya Governor Invites NPP's Conrad Sangma To Form Government In The State

PM Modi's congratulatory tweet

Conrad Sangma sought blessing from his late father before the wedding  

CM of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio & Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the wedding 

An emotional moment for brother Conrad Sangma 

Conrad Sangma thanks PM Modi 

READ | Meet Jaswant Singh Gill, The Man Who Saved The Lives Of 64 Miners Trapped In Meghalaya Coal Mine In 1989

READ | Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar Shares A Fun Pic With Kareena But Its Caption Is The True Winner

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG