The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Meghalaya Police: 7 Members Of Shillong Markaz Who Attended The Nizamuddin Event Missing

General News

The Meghalaya Police revealed that 7 members of Shillong Markaz who had attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin had not returned back to Meghalaya.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Meghalaya

The Meghalaya Police on Tuesday announced that 7 members of Shillong Markaz who had attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin had not returned back to Meghalaya. The police informed that out of these, five people had been traced to Delhi, while the other two were staying in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It added that the presence of these missing people had been conveyed by the Meghalaya police to the respective state police officials. 

Read: Nizamuddin Scare: Abu Azmi Blames Delhi Govt, Says Police Didn't Help Stranded Attendees

 

Read: 17 New COVID-19 Cases In AP, Govt Says Majority Share Links With Markaz Nizamuddin Event

Nizamuddin Markaz health scare

In a major health scare, Nizamuddin emerged as a hotspot of COVID-19 after a religious meeting was held at Markaz by the Markaz Nizamuddin earlier this month. Several COVID-19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering, with many states witnessing a peak in the cases sharing links with attendees of the event. Apart from that, more than 2,000 delegates from countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia also attended the event. The Delhi government has insisted on strict action against the mosque administrators as the event had violated the state's ban on public gathering imposed at that time. 

Read: Yogi Adityanath Directs Immediate Tracing Of Those Who Attended Nizamuddin Markaz

Read: Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi Police Files FIR Against Maulana Saad, Others Of Tablighi Jamaat

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Maharashtra
COVID-19 CASES IN MAHARASHTRA
Hiraben Modi
PM MODI'S MOTHER DONATES RS 25,000
Nizamuddin
45 PEOPLE FROM TN TEST POSITIVE
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Yogi Adityanath
CM YOGI CONDEMNS BAREILLY INCIDENT
Bhima Koregaon
SPECIAL NIA COURT DENIES BAIL