Meghalaya Police: 7 Members Of Shillong Markaz Who Attended The Nizamuddin Event Missing

The Meghalaya Police on Tuesday announced that 7 members of Shillong Markaz who had attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin had not returned back to Meghalaya. The police informed that out of these, five people had been traced to Delhi, while the other two were staying in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It added that the presence of these missing people had been conveyed by the Meghalaya police to the respective state police officials.

7 members of Shillong Markaz who attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin have not returned to Meghalaya.Out of these,5 are currently in Delhi&2 are in Lucknow (UP).Presence of these members in Delhi&UP has been conveyed to respective police officials: Meghalaya Police pic.twitter.com/FzgRCuE6uD — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

Nizamuddin Markaz health scare

In a major health scare, Nizamuddin emerged as a hotspot of COVID-19 after a religious meeting was held at Markaz by the Markaz Nizamuddin earlier this month. Several COVID-19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering, with many states witnessing a peak in the cases sharing links with attendees of the event. Apart from that, more than 2,000 delegates from countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia also attended the event. The Delhi government has insisted on strict action against the mosque administrators as the event had violated the state's ban on public gathering imposed at that time.

