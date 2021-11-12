Meghalaya records one more Covid death, 20 new cases

Shillong, Nov 11 (PTI) Meghalaya on Thursday reported 20 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the tally to 83,962, while one more fatality took the death toll to 1462, a health department official said.

The North-eastern state now has 273 active cases, Health Services Director Dr Aman War said.

Altogether 64 coronavirus patients recovered on Thursday, taking the total number of cured people to 82,227.

Out of the 20 new cases, 13 were detected in East Khasi Hills district, three in West Khasi Hills, two from West Garo Hills and one each from East Garo Hills and Ri Bhoi, War said.

Meghalaya has conducted over 11.71 lakh tests for Covid-19.

Till Wednesday, a total of 18.22 lakh people have been inoculated in the state and 7.02 lakh of them have received both doses of the vaccines, War said. PTI JOP NN NN

