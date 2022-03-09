Meghalaya reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Shillong, Mar 9 (PTI) Meghalaya on Wednesday recorded 11 new cases, two less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 93,625, a senior health department official said.

Health Services Director Dr Aman War said the COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,586 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the 11 new cases, five were reported from West Garo Hills district, two cases each from South Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills and one case each from North Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills district, he said.

Meghalaya now has 126 active COVID-19 cases, while 91,913 people have recovered from the disease including 14 on Tuesday.

The state has so far tested 13.74 lakh samples for COVID-19.

A total of 23.61 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, he added. PTI JOP RG RG

