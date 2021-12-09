Meghalaya Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

Meghalaya reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, eight less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 84,643, a senior health official said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,476 as one more person succumbed to the contagion, he said.

Health Services Director Dr Aman War said 10 cases were reported from East Khasi Hills district and one each in East Garo Hills and Ri Bhoi districts.

He said the state now has 218 active COVID-19 cases, while 82,949 people have recovered from the disease including 33 on Thursday.

The state has tested over 12.06 lakh samples for COVID-19 till date, he said.

A total of 20.22 lakh people have been inoculated in the state of which over 8,37,982 have received both doses of the vaccine, War said.

