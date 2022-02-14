Meghalaya Reports 25 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fresh Fatality

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 93,016 on Monday as 25 people tested positive for the infection, 33 less than the previous day, a senior health official said.

The northeastern state's coronavirus death toll rose to 1,563 as one more patient succumbed to the infection, Health Services Director Dr Aman War said.

East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, recorded the highest number of new cases at 13, followed by three each in Ri-Bhoi and West Garo Hills.

The state now has 716 active cases, while 90,737 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 59 in the last 24 hours.

Meghalaya has thus far tested over 13.52 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated more than 23.13 lakh people, of whom 9.42 lakh have received both doses.

