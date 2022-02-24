Meghalaya reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

Shillong, Feb 23 (PTI) Meghalaya on Wednesday reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 93,371, a health official said.

There are 250 active cases in the state at present, he said.

The toll remained at 1,573 with no new death reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Eight of the new cases were detected in East Khasi Hills, four in West Garo Hills District and three each in East Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi.

In the last 24 hours, 66 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 91,548, the official said. PTI JOP SOM SOM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)