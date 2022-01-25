Meghalaya Reports 397 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Meghalaya on Tuesday recorded 397 new COVID-19 cases, 92 more than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 89,161, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 1,499 as one more person succumbed to the disease, he said.

Of the new cases, 211 were reported from East Khasi Hills, 104 from West Garo Hills and 20 from Ri Bhoi. The remaining fresh infections were detected from nine other districts.

Health Services Director Dr Aman War said 293 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 85,302, said that with today's new infections, Meghalaya now has 2,360 active cases.

The northeastern state has conducted over 13.05 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, he said.

More than 22.66 lakh people have been inoculated with 9,29,454 of them having received both doses of vaccines, War added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)