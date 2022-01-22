Meghalaya Reports 406 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

Meghalaya on Saturday logged 406 new COVID-19 cases, 75 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 88,141, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 1,496 as one more patient succumbed to the infection, he said.

East Khasi Hills district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 304, followed by West Garo Hills at 56, Health Services Director Dr Aman War said, adding that the remaining infections were detected in eight other districts.

At least 185 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 84,643.

Meghalaya now has 2,002 active cases.

The state has conducted over 12.94 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, the official said.

More than 22.59 lakh people have been inoculated till Friday with 9,25,060 of them having received both doses of vaccines, War added.

