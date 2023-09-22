Meghalaya Spent Over Rs 22 Crore To 124 Consultants: CM

Meghalaya government has spent over Rs 22.56 crore for 124 consultants appointed for different departments, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Friday.

He was replying to a query raised by TMC MLA Miani D Shira in the Assembly.

Sangma said 59 consultants have been appointed specifically for externally aided projects (EAPs).

He said the consultants are technical experts, who are brought into the system on a task basis. They are engaged mainly for the centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) and EAPs.

In both the categories, the consultants are mandated by the guidelines, he added.

He said there are certain cases where the consultants are also empanelled and they can be used by different departments.

Citing the Unity Mall project as an example, the chief minister said Rs 130 crore was sanctioned for Meghalaya.

"We are among the three states in the country that have been able to do it within 6 months. This is because we were able to get expert advice," he said adding, "The government of India and EAPs have mandated the services of the consultants which are very highly technical." He said the payments made to the consultants are incorporated within the project cost.

The chief minister said local people are benefiting as they are engaged and trained by consultants.