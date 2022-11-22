Meghalaya Suspends Internet For 48 Hours In Seven Districts After Deadly Firing In Mukroh

The Meghalaya government has suspended internet services in seven districts of the state after six people were killed in a firing incident that was reported in Mukroh of the West Jaintia district near the Assam border.

During a press conference following the incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that five deceased are from Meghalaya whereas one is an Assam forest guard and those injured have been rushed to the hospital. The Meghalaya police has also registered an FIR into the incident.

#LIVE: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma addresses briefing on the firing incident at the Meghalaya-Assam border; updates that 5 people have died in the clash; Tune in here - https://t.co/eE1AMI47RR pic.twitter.com/QBm3TLSr38 — Republic (@republic) November 22, 2022

"A magisterial inquiry will be initiated into the incident. I have spoken to Assam CM on the incident and he has assured cooperation," Sangma said in the press conference. Sanma said, "As per reports, a truck was carrying timber and pursued by the Assam forest guards with the Assam Police and was detained by the Assam Police and Assam Forest. On hearing this, people from Mukroh village gathered in large numbers and surrounded the Assam Police and forest guards."

Internet suspended for 48 hours

The Meghalaya government announced that the internet suspension will last 48 hours starting at 10:30 am on November 22 to prevent the misuse of social media.

"Messaging system like WhatsApp and social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube etc., are likely to be used for transmission of information through pictures, videos and text, having the potential to cause a serious breakdown of law and order," an official government release stated.

Meghalaya government suspends Mobile Internet services in 7 districts for 48 hours from Nov 22 onwards, following the firing incident in Mukoh where four persons were killed. https://t.co/GCSNYJMnGY pic.twitter.com/KTlUMscMLH — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

It further said that data services of all mobile service providers will be clamped down in West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills.

"As a mark of respect and mourning for the deceased, the State Govt has decided to cancel all official festivals including the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival Hon’ble Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has reached the spot of the incident and FIR has been registered by the Meghalaya Police," Conrad tweeted. The Chief Minister has also announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin who lost their lives in the incident.

An ex gratia compensation of ₹5 Lakh each will be released to the next of kin the deceased individuals.



The Cabinet will sit today to decide on the next course of action which the Government will take with regards to this incident. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 22, 2022

"I also appeal to our citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the State. The State Government is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that law & order is maintained," CM Sangma said in another tweet.