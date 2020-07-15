Meghalaya To Close State Borders From July 24-31; Non-essential Movement Prohibited

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Wednesday announced the closure of the state's borders from July 24 to July 31 amid the fight against the COVID-19 crisis. He stated that this was aimed at reducing the burden on the health, frontline workers and the district administration engaged in intensive surveillance in the last 4 months. All the entry points of the state- Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla & Hallidayganj shall be shut.

However, Sangma clarified that emergency, medical services, essential commodities and transit movement of vehicles from Assam will be permitted. He mentioned that the entry point of Byrnihat would be shifted to a new location for the smooth movement of people and vehicles. The Meghalaya CM added that the entry points shall reopen from August 1, 2020.

COVID-19 situation in Meghalaya

In comparison to many other states, Meghalaya has witnessed a very less number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Currently, there are 318 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state out of which 66 patients have been discharged while two fatalities have been reported. Lockdown was imposed in the state from 6 am on Monday to 6 am on Wednesday. According to Sangma, the lockdown period was used for contact tracing and building awareness. Noting that the increasing number of novel coronavirus cases was a matter of concern, he called for a behavioural change among the people.

COVID-19 crisis in India

At present, there are 9,36,181 novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 5,92,032 patients have been discharged while 24,309 fatalities have been reported. With 20,572 people patients being cured in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate has climbed to 63.24%. The actual caseload of COVID-19 is 3,19,840 active cases.

The gap between recovered and active cases stands at 2,72,191. Moreover, the number of COVID-19 testing labs in the country soared to 1223- 865 labs in the government sector and 358 labs in the private sector. 3,20,161 of the overall 1,24,12,664 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. India is testing 8994.7 samples per million population.

