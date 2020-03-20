Mehbooba Mufti Accuses The 'rich & Influential' Amid Coronavirus Fight, Bemoans Disparity

Amidst the outbreak of Coronavirus across the country, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that even in times of COVID-19, social disparity allows rich and influential in this country to "recklessly use jugaad & bandobast" to avoid screening. She added that the weaker sections who cannot even afford social distancing that will "pay a heavy price."

'Sadly it's the weaker sections...'

Mehbooba Mufti's statement was posted by her daughter Iltija who has taken over her mother's Twitter account since 5 August when the PDP president was placed under detention in the wake of abrogation of Article 370.

Even in times of COVID, social disparity allows rich & influential in this country to recklessly use jugaad & bandobast to avoid screening. Sadly it’s the weaker sections who can’t even afford social distancing that will pay a heavy price — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 20, 2020

Mehbooba's statement comes after Singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus after returning from London. According to reports, the singer after landing in Lucknow did not inform authorities about her travel history and also managed to escape the screening at Lucknow airport, though the singer has denied the claims.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday said she has put herself under self-quarantine because she attended a party that was also attended by singer Kanika Kapoor.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest.



As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

Mamata warns influentials

In another similar case, according to reports, West Bengal’s first identified patient of coronavirus and members of his family moved around Kolkata for more than 48 hours without any restriction. The boy is the son of a secretary-level bureaucrat, working in the home department of West Bengal. The boy was admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital on Tuesday.

After this incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday warned those holding influential positions against hiding the symptoms of Coronavirus and advised the foreign returnees to get themselves tested at the earliest. A few senior state government officials, including Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, were asked to stay at home after they came in contact with an officer whose son tested positive for the coronavirus, PTI reported.

The cases of novel coronavirus are increasing in India rapidly with the count crossing 200. India has also reported four deaths due to Covid-19.

