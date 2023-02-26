Mehbooba Mufti Blames Govt For Kashmiri Pandit's Death; ‘Such Incidents Only Benefit BJP’

Hours after a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the saffron party uses such incidents for their benefit. Condemning the incident, the PDP chief stated that the targeted killings in the Union Territory show the failures of the Centre.

“These incidents only benefit BJP whether it is in Haryana or Kashmir. BJP failed in protecting the lives of minorities here. They only use minorities to show normalcy in the valley,” PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was quoted as saying news agency ANI.

Accusing the BJP of using such incidents to target communities, Mufti said, “BJP use these types of incidents to degrade the image of Muslims in the country. I condemn this act. This is not the behaviour of the Kashmiri people. All these acts show the failures of the Government.”

Omar Abdullah condemns killing

Reacting to the incident, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and said, “Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Pandith of Achan in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.”

“Sanjay was working as a bank security guard & was killed in a militant attack earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack and send my condolences to his loved ones,” he added.

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead

In another incident of targeted killing, a 40-year-old Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday. The victim, identified as Sanjay Sharma, was working as an armed guard in his village, in the Achan area of the south Kashmir district.

Soon after he was shot at by the terrorists, he was rushed to the hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Banned terror outfit ‘The Resistance Front (TRF)’, an outfit which is backed by Pakistan-sponsored Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.