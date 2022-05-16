Mehbooba Mufti Blames 'Kashmir Files & Govt Policies' For Kashmiri Pandits' Killing In J&K

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday that an atmosphere of hatred has been created in the valley after the release of 'The Kashmir Files'. Her statement came shortly after National Conference President Farooq Abdullah held the Bollywood movie responsible for the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat last week.

Speaking to reporters on the incident, Mufti said there is an increasing divide among the people of Jammu and Kashmir and urged the central government to change its 'divisive' policies. She claimed that in 2010, and 2016, when unrest was at its peak, her government created a safe atmosphere for Kashmiri pandits and no one was killed. The PDP President also accused the BJP of creating Hindu-Muslim issues to distract from real topics.

"We don't want Kashmiri Pandits to leave the Valley. They are a part of our body. But the government's policies are spreading hatred and creating an atmosphere of divide. The Kashmiri Files movie has also triggered this. I urge the Centre to adopt brotherhood," Mehbooba Mufti said.

Gupkar alliance meets J&K L-G over the security of Kashmiri Pandits

On Sunday, a delegation led by Farooq Abdullah, who is also the Gupkar alliance’s president, met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan over the issue of security of Kashmiri Pandit employees in the aftermath of Rahul Bhat's killing.

The delegation also comprised of Mufti, NC MP Hasnain Masoodi, and Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Shah among others.

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit government employee was gunned down by terrorists inside his tehsil office in Budgam district last week. This was the third such attack against the minority community in the Valley this year.

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has urged Kashmiri Pandit employees not to leave the valley as it was their home after the community demanded their relocation following of Bhat's killing.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP leaders led by its J-K unit president Ravinder Raina also met the L-G over the issue. “We raised the issue of the targeted killings of minority communities, and laborers from UP, Bihar, with the L-G. These are the evil designs of Pakistan to wound Kashmir. These killings are a matter of grave concern,” Raina told reporters outside Raj Bhavan.

(With inputs from agency)