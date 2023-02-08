Mehbooba Mufti Detained By Delhi Police During Anti-encroachment Drive Protest

Mehbooba Mufti, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, was detained by the Delhi Police on Wednesday while she was staging a protest in the national capital against the Jammu and Kashmir administration's anti-encroachment drive in the Union Territory. Mufti, along with other PDP leaders, were part of the protest. A video of Mehbooba Mufti being removed by the police was shared widely on social media.

#WATCH | PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti detained by police during a protest in Delhi against J&K administration's anti-encroachment drive in the UT pic.twitter.com/3zovCMzxaT — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

Mehbooba Mufti, speaking out against the anti-encroachment drive, said, "Our livelihood is being ruined. Shops are being demolished. Jammu and Kashmir is being turned into a place like Afghanistan." She further said she has urged the country's opposition leaders to not stand by and watch atrocities committed by the BJP.

"Parties including the Congress, Left, DMK, TMC, Samajwadi Party and others should raise their voices and not remain silent to the atrocities on common people in Jammu and Kashmir," the former J&K CM said.