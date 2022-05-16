Wading into the row over the Gyanvapi mosque survey, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti accused BJP of propagating hatred between Hindus and Muslims. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Mufti contended that the saffron party wanted to change the status of multiple mosques across the country and cited the example of the Babri mosque to buttress her point. She also contended that this was a distraction from the real issues such as inflation, high fuel prices and unemployment.

Mehbooba Mufti opined, "They are selling all the assets they created by Congress during Manmohan Singh's government. Now they can't sell anything to the people except Hindu-Muslim hatred. Today, this mosque. Tomorrow, that mosque. Day after, that mosque. I, again and again, tell my Muslim brothers, tell them to give us a list of mosques which is under their scanner. Because I said even before that our Allah is where we perform Sajda. Nothing was proven in the case of Babri Masjid."

"Will these people give a guarantee that they will give 2 crore jobs to youths every year? Inflation has reached its peak. Petrol cost Rs.60 per litre during the Congress rule. Will you bring it down to Rs.60 per litre now? Will they stop selling our assets? And the most important thing, will they stop spreading Hindu-Muslim hatred? Now, they are after the Gyanvapi mosque. Will everything be okay after taking Gyanvapi mosque? People should know about these things," the former J&K CM added.

J&K| They are after all our mosques. Give us a list of all mosques you are eyeing... They are after Gyanvapi mosque now. Would everything be okay when they take all of it?: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti pic.twitter.com/MjhaIqtSy1 — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022

The Gyanvapi Mosque survey

The present case pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am today (May 16) to the satisfaction of all parties. Speculation that a 'Shivling' had been discovered gained traction after petitioner Sohan Lal Arya exclaimed after the survey, "Baba Mil Gaye!"

When the media asked about him the details, he gave a cryptic response, "Whom Nandi was waiting for". Amid denials from the other side, the Hindu side formally moved the Varanasi court seeking a direction for the sealing of the area in the mosque premises where a 'Shivling' was purportedly discovered. Allowing this application, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered the CRPF as well as police to guard the spot and not allow anyone to enter. The matter will now be heard on Tuesday when the survey report is likely to be submitted to the court.