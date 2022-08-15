Mehbooba Mufti Politicises Independence Day Fervour; Mentions Scrapped Kashmir Flag

As the nation celebrates with great enthusiasm 75 years of India's independence, the spirit of patriotism was also witnessed in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally at the Dal Lake on Friday and since then, the Tricolour was seen flying high on hundreds of Shikaras, homes, and shops in J&K.

However, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti chose to politicise the August 15 celebrations and targeted the BJP government over scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, Mufti tweeted a photo of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru from 1952, where he can be seen standing atop a stage between two flags - the National Flag and the erstwhile state flag of J&K.

Jawahar Lal Nehru standing tall between two flags,the Indian national flag & J&Ks state flag adopted constitutionally in 1952 & bulldozed in 2019 to fulfil BJPs divisive agenda. Now, every foundational value that the Indian flag stands for too lies in peril. pic.twitter.com/7NvQJ6VexJ — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 15, 2022

Advocating for the Azad Kashmir flag that was scrapped following the Abrogation of Article 370, she said, "Just as the flag of J&K was bulldozed in 2019 to fulfil BJPs divisive agenda, every foundational value that the Indian flag stands for, also lies in peril."

The former J&K chief minister also recalled that the people of Jammu and Kashmir only accepted the Indian flag in October 1947 on "certain conditions and constitutional guarantees like their own flag and a separate constitution."

Further sharing a video of a public announcement by the J&K administration, Mehbooba Mufti alleged that Kashmiris were "threatened" to hoist the National Flag and participate in the Tiranga rally.

JK admin shamelessly boasts about Kashmiris hoisting Indian flag. Truth is they were threatened to do so or else face the consequences. Post 75 years of accession, GOI used all the might at its disposal to force people here to join its charade of pseudo & monetised patriotism pic.twitter.com/2SzSLq9g2a — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 15, 2022

Independence Day wave in J&K

Mufti's allegations come amid the ongoing 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' which is witnessing huge participation of the people. On Sunday, the father of slain terrorist Riyaz Naikoo, too, hoisted the Tricolour at his residence at Beighpora village in Pulwama district.

The Army inaugurated a 108-feet high National Flag in the Baramulla district of J&K. The Tricolour was installed at Hyderbeigh in Pattan in the north Kashmir district, PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

On Thursday, the Indian Army conducted a Tiranga boat rally in Sopore - one of the most volatile areas in the Baramulla district. The rally, which was carried out as a part of the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative was hosted on the Jhelum river in Sopore, where civilians were also seen participating in large numbers.

August 15, 1947, was the day when India marked its Independence from British rule, which is indelible in history and in people's collective memories. On this day, India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi after 200 years of oppressive rule.