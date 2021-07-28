Mehbooba Mufti Repeats 'talks With Pak' Call Post Article 370 Abrogation, Questions Centre

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday once again reiterated that India should initiate talks with Pakistan. Speaking at the party's function, Mufti pushed for talks with Pakistan and asked why Prime Minister Modi 'gets angry' whenever she talks about Pakistan. The PDP chief has now suggested India to 'do business' with Pakistan.

'Talk to Pakistan': Mehbooba Mufti

Citing the abrogation of Article 370, Mufti asserted that it was not given by Pakistan or China. In addition, she also referred to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's visit to Pakistan and suggested that the current government should consider talking to Islamabad. She also recollected Prime Minister Modi's surprise visit to Lahore in 2015. The former J&K CM also remarked that a ceasefire has been put in place leading to a cut down in infiltration from Pakistan. She further asserted that the Muzaffarabad road was opened road only after having talks with Pakistan.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee went for talks in Pakistan. Even Modi went to Lahore and after that Pathankot happened," said Mufti. "I want to ask PM Modi that why do you get angry when I talk about talks with Pakistan?," Mufti added

Similarly, before the Prime Minister's all-party meeting with mainstream leader from Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti had received flak for her statements which implied that she batted for talks with Pakistan. Mehbooba Mufti, in her statement, said that Pakistan should be included in India's internal matters. Mufti had suggested that Pakistan should be invited in order to reach a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

“If they (India) can go to Doha and talk to the Taliban, they should have a dialogue with us and with Pakistan too in order to bring about a resolution”

However, hours after her statement, the PDP chief had changed her stance and said that she will speak only about J&K during the all-party meeting. However, as the all-party meeting had concluded, reports emerged that Mufti was miffed with Gupkar Alliance partner National Conference for not raising the issue of Article 370.