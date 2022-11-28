Mehbooba Mufti Stokes Controversy, Says 'No Matter How Many Troops You Send To Kashmir...'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday stoked a fresh row by saying that no matter how many troops are deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government will not see positive results until the Kashmir issue is resolved.

Addressing her party's youth convention in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti in an apparent attack on the BJP said, "Kashmir is an idea. You can jail a person but you cannot jail an idea. As long as you do not cure this thought, until you solve the issue of Kashmir, no matter how many troops you send here, nothing will happen."

#BREAKING | Mehbooba Mufti stokes a fresh row. The former J&K CM says 'Kashmir is an idea and you cannot jail an idea' as she hit out at the Centre. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/7l2vGJh8gy — Republic (@republic) November 28, 2022

Mufti also warned the BJP not to be “attackers” stating that the people of Kashmir know how to "chase them away"."I want to tell the BJP that when the attackers came from Pakistan, the Indian Army had not come by then, the people did not have any guns in their hands, but still, they chased the attackers away. So, don’t be attackers, the Kashmiris know how to chase them away," the PDP chief said, ANI reported

Mehboob Mufti stokes row

While mentioning the India of Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, Mufti said that she talks about the India that Nehru’s great-grandson Rahul Gandhi is searching for.

“The Kashmiri people ask which country did I merge with and why? I want to tell them that when Hindus and Muslims were fighting in the name of religion, Kashmir was the only place where the Muslims who were in the majority here had saved the Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus and Sikhs. I am talking about the India of not today, but the India which Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi and Jawahar Lal Nehru’s great-grandson Rahul Gandhi are searching for today. I talk of that India which Nehru and Gandhi had made together,” she said, ANI reported.

Attacking Mufti over her statement, BJP leader and former J&K deputy CM Kavinder Gupta said, "After staying away from power, frustration can be seen in Mehbooba Mufti. After enjoying power in J&K for two generations, now they are giving such statements."