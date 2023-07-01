Mehbooba Mufti To Meet PDP Leaders On ‘Grand Alliance In J&K’ On Sunday

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti will be holding deliberations with party leaders of the Jammu region on Sunday, July 2. The agenda of the meeting, which is expected to take place at the State Guest House in Jammu, is the formation of the grand alliance in Jammu and Kashmir against the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

A Senior leader of PDP, on the condition of anonymity, told Republic that Mehbooba Mufti has asked top leaders from the Jammu region to meet her on Sunday. The party leader said that the meeting will revolve around the 'United Opposition’ against BJP for the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

“During the meeting, all the leaders will be putting forth their views on the roadmap to be adopted for the upcoming Parliamentary Polls 2024. In Jammu and Kashmir, we only have a total of 05 Parliamentary Constituencies which isn’t even 1% of the country’s entire seat share. Our decision will be based on keeping the local dynamics of the region in consideration,” he said.

Another PDP leader informed Republic World that decisions will be taken only after a consensus is reached as the party will look for its implications on upcoming local body polls and Assembly Polls, whenever they are held.

“For the party, the most important task is to ensure that party cadre remains intact, and any decision taken by all parties is in true spirit, unlike ‘Friendly Contest’ game that was played by Congress and National Conference in 2019 which did us dent in South Kashmir Parliamentary Seat,” he added.

It is important to mention that in 2019, Congress and National Conference (NC) decided to field its candidate against each other as part of a ‘friendly contest’. The vote split in Congress and National Conference led to the brutal defeat of Mehbooba Mufti from the South Kashmir Parliamentary Constituency. National Conference won South Kashmir Parliamentary by a margin of around 7000 votes by getting 40000 votes while Mehbooba stood in third place with just over 30000 votes.

This meeting of Mehbooba with Jammu-based leaders is seen as the party’s ‘Strategy Meet’ ahead of the Joint Opposition Meet in Bengaluru on July 13-14 where all parties are expected to come up with agenda to finalise the strategy to take on BJP in 2024 Parliamentary Polls.