Mehbooba's PDP Slams Envoys' Visit To "see J&K", Asks "Will They Meet Political Detainees?

Mehbooba Mufti's PDP lambasted the visit of international envoys to Kashmir to see the situation in the valley. Throwing a dare at Prime Minister Modi, the mainstream Kashmiri party questioned if the international envoys would be allowed to meet the political detainees jailed for over five months now. Furthermore, it called the visit an attempt by the government to "normalise" its own "clampdown." US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster along with envoys from 15 other countries arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the first visit by diplomats since the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status in August last year.

The PDP said, "Today that Prime Minister of India lets the second batch of envoys to "see" the situation in Kashmir, it only seems like an attempt to normalise the government's own clampdown. The dare is on Prime Minister Modi, will they ever let these foreign envoys meet political detainees who are jailed since 160 days now?"

Prominent mainstream leaders, including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, NC vice president Omar Abdullah, JKPC president Sajad Lone, and others have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. Former CM of J&K Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended by another three months by the UT administration in December. The National Conference (NC) patron has been detained in his residence since August 05 under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), after the BJP-led government revoked the special status from the state by scrapping Article 370.

On January 8, political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including those who were recently released from their detentions met with the J&K Governor Girish Chandra Murmu to demand the release of all the political leaders, who have been detained without charges.

Envoy visit to Jammu & Kashmir

The Delhi-based envoys arrived by a special chartered flight at Srinagar's technical airport where top officials from the newly carved out union territory received them, officials said. Later in the day, they would be going to Jammu, the winter capital of the newly created Union Territory, for an overnight stay.

Officials said envoys of several countries had requested the government for a visit to Kashmir to get a first-hand account of the situation in the Valley following the August 5 decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and bifurcate it into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. They will meet Lt Governor G C Murmu as well as civil society members, they said. Besides the US, the delegation will include diplomats from Bangladesh, Vietnam, Norway, Maldives, South Korea, Morocco, and Nigeria, among others.

This is the second visit of a foreign delegation to Jammu and Kashmir since August 5. Earlier, Delhi-based think tank International Institute for Non-Aligned Studies, a Delhi-based think tank took 23 EU MPs on a two-day visit to assess the situation in the union territory. The government had distanced itself from the visit with Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy informing Parliament that the European parliamentarians were on a "private visit."

