Mehrauli Murder: Poonawala Killed Shraddha Walkar After She Met Another Friend, Says Delhi Police

Aaftab Poonawala killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar as he was angry after she met another friend on the day of the incident, the Delhi Police has said in its charge sheet.

Police on Tuesday filed a 6,629-page charge sheet against Poonawala in the Mehrauli murder case in the Saket court here which extended his judicial custody by two weeks to February 7.

In the charge sheet, police have said that the accused used different kinds of weapons to chop Walkar's body and that they have recovered some of them.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (south) Meenu Chaudhary said police have recorded 150 testimonies to firm up their case and have charged Poonawala under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC.

"On the day of the incident, Walkar had gone to meet another friend which Poonawala did not like. After which he became violent and the incident happened," Chaudhary said. According to the charge sheet, Mehrauli police station received a missing report of Shraddha Vikas Walkar from Maharashtra Police, following which a missing report was registered at Mehrauli police station and victim's father was examined.

Poonawala and Walkar were last seen in the accommodation that they had taken on rent in Mehrauli area, it said.

Poonawala was interrogated on that basis and later he was arrested on November 12.

During investigation, nine teams and an SIT were also formed under the leadership of DCP (south). Teams were also dispatched to several locations in Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and Gurugram in Haryana.

It was also found during interrogation that the body parts were disposed and multiple search teams were formed. The searches were made in Meharuali jungle area in Chhattarapur on the instance of the accused and police recovered some bones of the body, the charge sheet has said.

"We used scientific methods and during investigation, the FSL, CFSL and crime teams inspected the spot. The blood and bone tests were conducted and a DNA test was also conducted. Using advanced technique of DNA mitochondrial profiling, the tests were also conducted in Hyderabad. To establish the trail of CCTV footage, a separate dedicated team was formed," Chaudhary said.

Several digital evidences, including mobile phone, cameras, and laptops, call details record and GPS locations were examined, police said.

"We have circumstantial evidence. We have oral testimonies and digital and forensic evidences. All the tests which were conducted support our investigation," the joint commissioner of police said.

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Walkar in May last year and chopping her body into pieces before dumping them in different parts of the city over several days.

