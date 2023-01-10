Mehrauli Murder: Poonawala's Judicial Custody Extended For 14 Days By Delhi Court

A court here on Tuesday extended for 14 days the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body.

Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla in the court lock up.

The court extended his judicial custody for 14 days and directed the prison authorities to provide him with warm clothes.

Earlier on December 6, the court had extended Poonawala's judicial custody by four days.

