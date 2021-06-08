Mehul Choksi & 'Mystery Woman' Barbara's Emoji-filled Chats Accessed; Confirm 'Raj' Alias

In an exclusive 45-minute interview with Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, the 'mystery woman' in the Mehul Choksi matter, identified as Barbara Jarabica, who was said to have met him on the day he disappeared and was alleged to have 'honey-trapped' him to a point where his team has claimed he was abducted to Antigua, has lifted the lid on their relationship. Busting the Choksi team's 'honey-trapping' claim, she instead alleged that she was actively flirted with and courted by Choksi and divulged sensational details about the economic fugitive seeking. Revealing that Mehul Choksi had adopted an alias 'Raj' - a name which he was known by in Antigua, Barbara Jarabica said that he would often contact her from different numbers.

Barbara Jarabica & Mehul Choksi's texts accessed; Here's what they reveal

Barbara Jarabica went on to reveal that she wasn't Choksi's girlfriend but only a friend whom she used to meet for coffee and often went for evening walks together, though she did state that he tried to proposition her. Supporting her claims are Barbara's chats with Mehul Choksi wherein it can be seen that Choksi, alias 'Raj', was pursuing Barbara to return to Antigua. Barbara has claimed that Choksi used to contact her frequently from different numbers every time and that the two had last met on May 23. One of the chats between Raj (allegedly Mehul Choksi) and Barbara reads:

Raj: Pls pls comeback for me you r the most fun to have on this beautiful island.fasting has completed yesterday. will share secret of a magic. I experienced will share in a day or two. On a sad note, not happy what's happening in India. it's probably a most miserable moment in a century. May god get her out of this soon.

Raj: Anything I could do for you pls do let me know always. Let's get over with this distance once for all.

Barbara: Ahhh it's been a busy week.. But productive :) Sorry for the late reoky. I will text you tomorrow properly.

Barbara: Yes, It's a terrible year, very sad. Praying for everyone.

Barbara: Hope all is well in your side though. Once I'm in Budapest I can call you properly. And yes, please share the secret of a magic, I'm curious, looking forward to hearing it.

Another chat between the two, this time from a different number reads:

Choksi alias Raj: ?? Where?

Barbara: Raj? New numberrrr??

Raj: I yup this is handy!!

Raj: How was Sunday?

Raj: Here was lovely.

Apart from this, speaking to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy, Barbara Jarabica revealed that she had last met Choksi on May 23 when he had booked breakfast for the two. She added that Choksi was the one always coming up with plans and said, "That was the last time I met him, we left after 9 o'clock, he was driving... spent 2-3 hours, headed back."

#BREAKING on #RepublicTracksChoksi | Barbara Jarabica, linked to Mehul Choksi, reveals her connection to the PNB Bank scam accused; Tune in to watch the exclusive conversation #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsj1RRC pic.twitter.com/4LAklxtXW9 — Republic (@republic) June 8, 2021

Mehul Choksi lands up in Dominica

Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, he has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018. While India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018, Browne commenced the process of revoking his citizenship on October 14, 2019.

The Mehul Choksi citizenship issue gained traction again after he was reported "missing" on May 23 after going out for dinner. 4 days later, the Dominican government issued an official statement confirming that the fugitive had been detained for illegal entry into the country. Thereafter, the Antigua and Barbuda PM refused to accept him back and held that the PNB scam accused can be repatriated to India on being declared persona non grata by Dominica. This controversy also created ripples in both Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica with the respective opposition leaders Harold Lovell and Lennox Linton accusing their governments of denying fair process to Mehul Choksi.

Dominica PM breaks silence

Breaking his silence on the Mehul Choksi case, Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit asserted that the rights of the fugitive diamantaire will be respected. While Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal alleged that he was abducted from Antigua and Barbuda, tortured by some persons, and forcefully brought to Dominica on May 23, this has not been substantiated. In a big indication of his country's stance, Roosevelt referred to Choksi as an "Indian citizen". At the same time, he affirmed that the courts will decide the fate of the PNB scam accused.

Dominica PM Roosevelt Skerrit remarked, "The matter with this Indian citizen is before the courts. The courts will decide what happens to the gentleman and we will allow the court process to go through. I do not like to get involved by making public statements in these matters."