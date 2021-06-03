Mehul Choksi Case LIVE UPDATES: Hearing Adjourned, Mehul Choksi To Be In Police Custody

Speaking with Republic Media Network, Dominican Opposition Leader Lennox Linton said, " My appeal is for an investigation of the involvement of the Government of Dominica in an international scandal in which it appears that an Indian born, criminally accused human being was abducted in Antigua, tortured, ferried to Dominica against his will and handed over by his abductors to law enforcement authorities who are now prosecuting him for illegal entry into Dominica."

Lennox Linton is alleged to have been colluding with Mehul Choksi's family. Dominican sources reported that the country's Opposition Leader Lennox Linton was spotted with fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's brother Chetan on Wednesday, during Choksi's bail hearing at Dominica High Court.

However, he has refused the media report which claimed that he had been bribed by Mehul Choksi's brother.