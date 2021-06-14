Mehul Choksi Case: Visuals Of Yacht Which 'abducted' Fugitive Near Jolly Harbour Accessed

In the latest development in the Mehul Choksi case, Republic TV on Monday accessed exclusive visuals of the yacht in Jolly Harbour which the fugitive diamond merchant had allegedly used to escape to Dominica. In the video accessed by Republic TV, the Yacht which Mehul Choksi claims he was allegedly 'abducted' in can be seen near the Jolly Harbour in Antigua and Barbuda.

The 'Calliope of Arne Yacht' has particularly been a matter of enigma in the Mehul Choksi case supporting both the abduction and escape theory of the diamantaire. After being found in Dominica days after he went missing, Mehul Choksi claimed that he was abducted by sub-contractors of an agency along with a woman friend who he knew very well and was taken to the Caribbean nation on the Yacht.

Mystery around Mehul Choksi's 'kidnapping'

The theory of Mehul Chokshi's yacht abduction came with several plot holes. The biggest was the confession of the yacht captain who made a series of new revelations which have suggested that Mehul Choksi may not have been on the boat at all. In an interview with Associate Times, the Captain revealed that the voyage to Dominica commenced at 11 AM on May 23. This comes in contrast to Mehul Choksi's family's statement which states that Choksi continued to remain in Antigua & Barbuda till 5 PM on May 23.

Even as the 'abduction' theory is being pushed by Choksi's defence, the Captain revealed that only two people, other than his staff, were on board his yacht and were in their late 50s-60s, unfit to abduct anyone. The captain further assured that 'there was absolutely no unauthorised individual onboard'.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to extradite the PNB scam accused, India has filed two impleadment applications in Dominica Court. As per sources, the CBI has focused on the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case while the Ministry of External Affairs has raised the argument of Mehul Choksi's citizenship status.

Owner of Gitanjali jewelers, Choksi along with his nephew Nirav Modi is accused of leading the PNB scam duping the Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,500 crore and siphoning off the money using letters of undertaking. India has been formally pursuing Mehul Choksi's extradition since August 2018.