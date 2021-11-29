Speaking to the media from his house in Antigua on Monday, PNB fraud case accused Mehul Choksi warned of an attempt to kidnap him to Guyana on this occasion. Asserting that his health has deteriorated a lot in the last 4 years, the fugitive said that he is yet to recover from the "shock" of his previous kidnapping. Maintaining that he wants to contest all charges against me, Choksi claimed that he was unable to return to India owing to his health issues. Earlier this month, he had moved the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on the proceedings initiated by the ED of declaring him as a ‘fugitive economic offender'.

Mehul Choksi remarked, "Presently, I am in Antigua very much confined to the limits of my house or to visit different doctors for my medical treatment. Since the last traumatic experience of kidnapping on me from Antigua to Dominica, my health has deteriorated further a lot. And I am just trying to recover from this shock. But yet I feel very unsafe as I have been hearing that there is another attempt being made to kidnap me now from Antigua to Guyana as there is a greater presence of Indians there."

"I certainly want to clear my name and I have always myself for any other interrogation here or by Zoom. But unfortunately, my health is deteriorating and since the last 4 years, I am unable to travel a long way. But I am very innocent and I will come out victorious against all the charges they have put against me in both countries as well as in India," he added.

Moreover, the fugitive alleged, "Normally in any CBI case, there will be a preliminary enquiry which was not done at all. Due to this, in two weeks' time, my company was completely finished, hijacked and there was nothing left. Very very unfortunate. It was a great company, a great brand leader of the world. If this company would have been in business probably, the entire business would have reached much greater heights."

The Mehul Choksi case & Dominica proceedings

Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from PNB using letters of undertaking. He secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018. While India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018, Browne commenced the process of revoking his citizenship on October 14, 2019.

The Mehul Choksi citizenship issue gained traction again after he was reported "missing" on May 23 after going out for dinner. Four days later, the Dominican government issued an official statement confirming that the fugitive had been detained for illegal entry into the country. Thereafter, the Antigua and Barbuda PM refused to accept him back and held that the PNB scam accused can be repatriated to India on being declared persona non grata by Dominica.

Intensifying efforts to bring Choksi to book, a Bombardier Global 5000 business jet of Qatar Executive Airlines arrived in the country with officials from the CBI and the ED on May 28. They brought with them a set of documents that sought to prove the fugitive status of the PNB scam accused before the Dominica HC. However, the special charter plane reportedly departed at 8.10 pm on June 3 after the hearing in the case was adjourned for several weeks.