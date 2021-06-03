Mehul Choksi Denied Bail By Dominica Court Over 'illegal Entry'; Case Adjourned To June 14

In a big setback for fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, a Magistrate court in Dominica on Wednesday rejected his bail application and adjourned the matter to June 14. While his lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped, beaten and unwillingly brought to Dominica, he has been charged with illegally entering the country via Toucari Beach. During the hearing at the Roseau Magistrate court, State Attorney Sherma Dalrymple argued against granting him bail citing that he is a "flight risk".

Elaborating further, she stated that the PNB scam accused has an Interpol Red Notice issued against him and pending court proceedings pertaining to extradition in Antigua and Barbuda. However, one of Choksi's lawyers, Wayne Norde refuted these submissions and contended that his client's health condition, the Interpol Red Notice and the extradition proceedings would compel him to not leave Dominica. Citing Section 4 of the new bail Act, he asserted that the fugitive was entitled to bail as a right unless the offence is of a serious nature.

Moreover, he informed the court that it can impose stringent bail conditions and a bond of 10,000 East Caribbean dollars which is double the maximum penalty for "illegal entry". Despite Choksi pleading not guilty to the charge, Magistrate Candia Carrette-George denied him relief. Agreeing with the prosecution, she said that she is not convinced that the former will stay in Dominica during the trial considering the "severity" of the matter.

Reacting to this development, his advocate Vijay Aggarwal mentioned that the legal team would appeal against this order in the High Court. The accused will be placed in police custody after the Dominica China Friendship Hospital discharges him. Meanwhile, the Dominica High Court shall continue to hear the habeas corpus plea later in the day.

Choksi's citizenship status under scrutiny

Mehul Choksi is under the scanner of both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, he has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018.

India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018 underlining the principle of reciprocity, the principle of dual criminality, and the United Nations Convention against Corruption to which both countries are signatories. In 2019, Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne was quoted as saying that the citizenship of Mehul Choksi will be revoked and will be extradited to India once all his legal options are exhausted. An eight-member team of the CBI, the ED and the Ministry of External Affairs reached Dominica ahead of the court hearing to pursue the case for Choksi's deportation.