Mehul Choksi Detained: 'Truth Will Come Out In 12 Hours', Says Lawyer On Torture Charges

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, advocate Vijay Aggarwal revealed that the truth regarding the torture faced by his client Mehul Choksi will be out in the next 12 hours. Aggarwal mentioned, "He reached Dominica on Sunday. On Monday, he was taken to the police station. And the news was broken to the world on Wednesday. Because of the court proceedings, now Dominica can't take them wherever they want and the truth has a very strange way of coming out of the closet". Earlier, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the repatriation of the fugitive diamantaire and allowed him access to lawyers.

The PNB scam accused's lawyer stated, "The court has also ordered that Mehul Choksi's affidavit should be put on record. I told you previously that lawyer had just two-minute access to Mr.Choksi in which he narrated his horrifying tale. I will be getting all this and in the next 24 hours, we will get to know all the details. I will get access to Mr.Choksi's affidavit also."

"Mehul Choksi was being denied access to any lawyers. In between, they could speak to him for only two minutes. Thereafter, it has been revealed that he has been brutally tortured. There are bruise marks, torture marks and electrical shock marks over his body. His eyes are not opening. I am told that blood is oozing out of one of his eyes," Aggarwal stressed, on the torture charges.

The battle for extradition

Mehul Choksi is under the scanner of both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, he has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018.

India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018 underlining the principle of reciprocity, the principle of dual criminality, and the United Nations Convention against Corruption to which both countries are signatories. In 2019, Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne was quoted as saying that the citizenship of Mehul Choksi will be revoked and will be extradited to India once all his legal options are exhausted. The current legal status of the fugitive diamantaire is shrouded in mystery as his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal has stressed that the PNB scam accused remains a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda.