Mehul Choksi Hasn't Fled To Cuba, Claims Lawyer; Last Whereabouts Traced Through CCTV

Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi hasn't fled to Cuba, his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Tuesday. Reiterating that the family is in the dark about his present location, he stated that the local police and CID have launched an aggressive manhunt for Choksi. The PNB scam accused purportedly went "missing" after going out for dinner in Antigua island on May 23 and could not be traced even though his vehicle was traced in the Jolly Harbour later.

Aggarwal added, "The police has found out from his CCTV footage his last whereabouts at 5.15 pm and after that there has been no contact with him". Rubbishing the reports that his client has left the island nation, he maintained that this was not possible due to the Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol on India's request. He claimed, "My instructions are that these reports are false. I also saw it on a website and when I accessed it again, they had removed this news. There is no way he could have left the country. Otherwise, the police would have traced him".

Moreover, the lawyer asserted that he had no legal issues in Antigua and Barbuda. "Because for him, we had taken a stay even on the processing of the extradition request sent or to be sent by the Indian government by challenging the virus of the Antiguan Extradition Act as well as the Citizenship Act. So legally he had no issues staying in Antigua," he elaborated.

Denying the notion that he is a fugitive in India, he clarified, "On his fugitive proceedings, we have obtained a stay from the honourable Bombay High Court. There is a stay operating in Mehul Choksi's favour. His fugitive proceedings are still pending."

Mehul Choksi faces the prospect of extradition

Mehul Choksi is under the scanner of both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, he has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018.

India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018 underlining the principle of reciprocity, the principle of dual criminality, and the United Nations Convention against Corruption to which both countries are signatories. In 2019, Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne was quoted as saying that the citizenship of Mehul Choksi will be revoked and will be extradited to India once all his legal options are exhausted. The current legal status of the fugitive diamantaire is shrouded in mystery as Aggarwal has stressed that the PNB scam accused remains a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda.