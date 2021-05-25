Mehul Choksi Missing: CBI Coordinating With MEA, Interpol To Locate Fugitive's Whereabouts

The hunt to nab missing fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi is on with all hands on deck. As per the latest information, sources have said that the CBI has entered the fray and is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for an official confirmation in the case. The CBI is seeking more information from the Embassy about the fugitive's last known whereabouts and is also coordinating with Interpol to find out if he has entered any other country, sources said.

Mehul Choksi missing

Earlier today, Caribbean news outlet Associate Times reported that Choksi has fled to Cuba from Antigua and Barbuda and is currently living in a safe house in an undisclosed location. His decision to flee Antigua and Barbuda came after the Antigua government initiated a process to revoke his citizenship. In 2019, PM Gaston Browne had announced that the PNB scam accused's citizenship will be revoked and will be extradited to India once all his legal options are exhausted.

Speaking to RepublicTv, his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal mentioned that Choksi had gone out for dinner in the Antigua island and went missing after. "Mehul Choksi is missing. His family members are worried and anxious and had called me to discuss. Antigua police is investigating. The family is in the dark and worried about his safety," Mehul Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal stated.

Antigua Police releases statement

Meanwhile, the Antigua Police has also launched a manhunt to nab the PNB scam accused. It has registered a Missing Person Report and has recovered a vehicle from Jolly Harbour, last used by Mehul Choksi before he was reported absconding. According to the Antigua Police, Mehul Choksi was last seen on May 23, 5.15 PM. Citizen assistance has also been sought to nab him.

Owner of Gitanjali jewellers, Choksi along with his nephew Nirav Modi is accused of duping the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 13,500 crore, siphoning off the money using letters of undertaking. A UK Court has already ordered the extradition of Nirav Modi to India on February 25, citing that a prima facie case of money laundering is established.