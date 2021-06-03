'Mehul Choksi Problem' Rocks Dominica & Antigua Politics; LoP Linton Wants Scandal Probed

While the hearing into PNB Bank scam accused Mehul Choksi's extradition to India was adjourned by the Dominica High Court court buying Mehul Choksi another few weeks in Dominican custody, the country's Leader of Opposition Lennox Linton has appealed for an investigation into the alleged involvement of the ruling Dominica Government in an international scandal.

Linton, who has rubbished links to the Choksi family after allegations earlier, was present in the court during the Indian fugitive's bail hearing on Wednesday. In local Dominica reports, Linton had faced allegations of receiving bribes from Mehul Choksi's brother to issue statements in their favour, which he has fervently denied. Notably, Lennox Linton has on Thursday also filed an appeal in the case.

Speaking to Republic TV on Thursday, LoP Linton said that Mehul Choksi, a criminally accused Indian-born, was abducted in Antigua and ferried to Dominica 'against his will'. He added that Choksi was handed over by his abductors to law enforcement authorities who are now prosecuting him for illegal entry into Dominica. Commenting on the protests that erupted outside the Dominican court during Choksi's hearing, Linton denied any involvement. "I do not know of any protests around the people of Dominica asking for Choksi to be deported back to Antigua and not India,” he said.

#RepublicTracksChoksi | Placard protest happening right now outside the Dominica High Court ahead of Mehul Choksi's virtual hearing; Republic's reporters on the spot to keep you updated, #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/YGSBdjcewx — Republic (@republic) June 3, 2021

"The Antigua Cabinet is entitled to its opinion on whether Choksi should be sent back to India or Antigua. That is none of my business. The matter is before the court. I have no comment," Lennox Linton told Republic Media Network, right after the Antigua Cabinet resolved that he was not wanted in Antigua.

Outside the court on Thursday, people with placards protested as the hearing in the Mehul Choksi case was underway. On Wednesday the Government of Dominica submitted before the court to strike down the case of Mehul Choksi and initiate his deportation to India. Dominican Government stated that the affidavit filed by Choksi is irregular, while Choksi's lead counsel countered the Dominican government's argument.

Antigua cabinet wants Choksi extradited to India

Meanwhile, the Antigua Cabinet discussed Mehul Choksi as an agenda item on Thursday and decided that the fugitive Indian should not come back to Antigua. Calling the Choksi issue a 'problem,' the Antigua Cabinet decided that it would be best solved by extraditing Choksi to India. The Dominica court has adjourned the hearing in the matter which will now be heard in July. Choksi will remain in jail for the next 30 days until the case is heard.

Last month, Antigua PM Gaston Browne had said that his government is determined to revoke Choksi’s citizenship and to concurrently pursue his extradition to India to face criminal charges, according to reports in Antigua Newsroom. Antigua Prime Minister Browne alleged that Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi was funding the main opposition United Progressive Party and that is why the Opposition released a statement in support of Choksi. The charge has however been denied by the United Progressive Party chief Harold Lovell.

What did Mehul Choksi do?

Mehul Choksi is under the scanner of both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, he has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018.