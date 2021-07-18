Mehul Choksi Promises To Cooperate With Agencies; Details 'darkest' Days Of His Life

After speaking to fugitive diamond Mehul Choksi upon his return back to Antigua, Republic TV has once again accessed an exclusive audiotape in which Choksi has vowed to cooperate with Indian agencies and has detailed the torture that he faced after allegedly being kidnapped to Dominica. In the 1.45 minute audiotape, Choksi narrates the 50 days of his alleged abduction as one of the 'darkest' chapters of his life and shares how his health has drastically deteriorated post the incident.

"I am back now and this incident has left physical and psychological marks on me. I could never imagine that after ending all my options, seizing all my properties, this kind of behavior would be inflicted on me by agencies. Due to my health issues, I could not fly anywhere for more than 2-3 hours based on my doctor's recommendations. I was always ready to cooperate with agencies but I had never imagined being tortured and kidnapped in such a way," Choksi can be heard saying in the audio clip.

"The court has told me to go and stay in Antigua. I was thinking of returning back and proving my innocence. But my health has deteriorated drastically during my abduction, these 50 days have been my life's darkest days. Now I am concerned about my safety and my family is also anxious," he added.

Mehul Choksi alleges brutal torture

Speaking about his alleged kidnapping from Antigua to Dominica to Republic TV, Mehul Choksi had claimed that he had reportedly lost his life 'twice' en route to Dominica and that he was subjected to electric shocks. Terming it as a bitter experience, Mehul Choksi told Republic Media Network that he was pushed from one boat to another while being taken to Dominica from Jolly Harbour. Arguing against the charges leveled against him, the fugitive diamantaire also distanced himself from his nephew and PNB scam-accused Nirav Modi and claimed that there were no criminal charges against his company in India.

On July 12, Justice Bernie Stephenson of the Dominica High Court granted Mehul Choksi bail based on the medical reports submitted in the court. While seeking bail, the PNB scam accused had attached his medical reports including the CT scan which showed "mildly worsening hematoma".