Mehul Choksi Removed From Interpol Database Of Red Notices; Here's What That Means

Interpol has taken off the Red Corner Notice (RNC) issued against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, an Indian businessman wanted in the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud in India, says a report. With this fresh move, Choksi remains no longer a wanted man by the Interpol.

If reports are to be believed, Interpol has mentioned the alleged abduction of Choksi, while taking off his name from RCN list. Interpol reportedly said that there is a credible possibility that the applicant’s abduction from Antigua to Dominica had the ultimate purpose of deporting the applicant to India and that Choksi may not receive a fair trial in India.

Choksi had filed petition in Antigua Court against his abduction

As per reports, Choksi had recently filed a petition in a court in Antigua making the Indian government as respondents. The petition states two Indian agents abducted him from Antigua and forcibly took him to Dominica Republic in June 2021.

The Indian authorities have refused to respond to this latest development. This has come as a major setback for the efforts made by the Indian agencies, who were trying to extradite Choksi from Antigua and bring him to India. Mehul Choksi has citizenship of Antigua, which he got in 2018, though his Indian passport has not been cancelled yet.

Now, with the withdrawal of RCN, Choksi gets the freedom to now travel across the globe. Notably, Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice to Mehul Choksi in December 2018.

Mehul Choksi alongwith his nephew Nirav Modi had allegedly orchestrated India's biggest banking fraud worth USD 2 billion and they are wanted in the case. The two prime accused in the alleged multi-crore bank fraud case are facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India.