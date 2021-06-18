Mehul Choksi Slapped With New Charges As Mumbai Court Takes Cognizance Of CBI Charge Sheet

In further trouble for Mehul Choksi, a Mumbai court took cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet submitted by the CBI in the PNB scam case on June 10. Moreover, he has also been booked under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code. This comes as the fugitive is fighting his deportation to India from Dominican soil, where he was detained for "illegal entry".

Antigua and Barbuda which accorded him citizenship in November has refused to accept him back and held that the PNB scam accused can be repatriated to India. As per an order dated June 14, Dominican High Court judge Wynante Adrien-Roberts rejected Mehul Choksi's bail plea deeming him a "flight risk". A day earlier, he was remanded to prison until June 25 when the trial over his illegal entry will start.

Details of charge sheet

Two days earlier, Republic TV accessed the supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against Mehul Choksi and other accused persons in the PNB scam case. Contrary to the initial figure of 142 LoUs, further investigation revealed that the PNB's Mid Corporate Branch in Mumbai had issued 165 LoUs against which Gitanjali Gems, Gili India Ltd. and Nakshatra Brand Ltd. availed 142 Buyer's Credit. According to the central agency, the purpose of the fraudulent LoUs was the purported purchase of Hong Kong-based Shanyao Gong Si Ltd. and 4C's Diamond Distributors.

However, the proceeds of the said Buyer's credit were used to discharge the liabilities of 85 LoUs issued in a similar manner in 2016. The fraudulent issuance of those 165 LoUs by Gokulnath Raghu Shetty- the then Deputy Manager of PNB's Mid Corporate Branch in connivance with the other accused caused a loss of Rs.3011 crore to the bank. As the accused did not repay the amount, PNB made a payment of Rs.3154 crore to 6 overseas banks from March 28-April 23.

The charge sheet also divulges details about Mehul Choksi's visit to Hong Kong in December 2017 and how he got the representatives of his entities based in that country shifted to Bangkok in February 2018 when the fraud came to light. It also accuses Gitanjali Group of Companies' international head Sunil Varma of establishing overseas dummy companies at the behest of the fugitive diamantaire. The CBI has requested the court to take cognizance of the offences against Choksi and the other accused punishable under sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.