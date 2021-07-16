Mehul Choksi Confronted By Republic; Plays Victim Card, Speaks On Barbara Jarabica

Nearly a month after the fugitive diamantaire was found in Dominica after going absconding for three days, Mehul Choksi spoke to Republic Media Network's Executive editor Rythm Anand Bharadwaj on Thursday in a world exclusive interview. Mehul Choksi, who landed in Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday after spending 51 days in custody in Dominica, termed it as 'brutal torture' that impacted him both psychologically and physically.

Speaking to Republic Media Network in a world exclusive interview on Thursday, Mehul Choksi claimed that the 'inhuman kidnapping' was unexpected and had affected him 'badly'. The fugitive diamantaire claimed that he was ready to face the Indian agencies' interrogation via video conferencing on Zoom and that they did not have to land in Antigua.

Mehul Choksi alleges brutal torture

Speaking about his alleged kidnapping from Antigua to Dominica, Mehul Choksi claimed that he had reportedly lost his life 'twice' en route to Dominica and that he was subjected to electric shocks. Terming it as a bitter experience, Mehul Choksi told Republic Media Network that he was pushed from one boat to another while being taken to Dominica from Jolly Harbour and went on to claim that he was produced in the Court many days after he was allegedly kidnapped.

Choksi distances himself from Nirav Modi

Arguing the charges levelled against him, fugitive diamantaire distanced himself from his nephew Nirav Modi - who is currently lodged at a prison in the UK - and claimed that there were no criminal charges against his company in India. Challenging the agencies' move to close down his business in India, Mehul Choksi claimed that the agencies had confiscated his properties, machinery and computers in order to allegedly prevent him from operating further and that it was 'unrequired'.

Mehul Choksi calls Barbara Jarabika a 'kidnapper'

Talking about the role of the mystery woman, Mehul Choksi called Barbara Jarabika a kidnapper and claimed that she allegedly planned his abduction from months before. Further, he went on to refer to Barbara Jarabika as the leader in his kidnapping while refuting reports of fleeing to Cuba.

Why did Choksi leave Antigua?

Speaking about his decision to leave India and settle in Antigua, Mehul Choksi told Republic Media Network that his heavy schedule of travel along with his intention to allegedly start a business had led him to settle in the Caribbean nation. Choksi went on to substantiate his arrival at Antigua and claimed that the expiry of his US visa along with health reasons had prompted him to settle in Antigua and Barbuda. Refuting reports of his alleged attempts to flee Antigua, Mehul Choksi claimed that he did not want to run away as his family was also present in the Caribbean nation and that he had not carried a 'single thing' in his purse on the day of his abduction.

Choksi gets bail from Dominica Court

On July 12, Justice Bernie Stephenson of the Dominica High Court granted him bail based on the medical reports submitted in the court. While seeking bail, the PNB scam accused had attached his medical reports including the CT scan which showed "mildly worsening hematoma".

The CT scan report dated June 29 stated, "The services are not currently available on the island (Dominica). All courtesies extended to him would be greatly appreciated". As per the HC order accessed by Republic TV, Choksi was permitted to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for consulting neurologist Dr. Gaden Osbourne and has to inform the court of any change of doctor.

Moreover, the court directed him to notify the Registrar General of a change in his address in Antigua and Barbuda and his return to Dominica. Until a doctor certifies the fugitive that he is fit to stand for trial, all proceedings in the illegal entry case pending before the Magistrate's Court will remain adjourned. Choksi deposited $10,000 XCD with the HC Registrar to secure his release on bail.

The Mehul Choksi case

Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from PNB using letters of undertaking. He secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018. While India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018, Browne commenced the process of revoking his citizenship on October 14, 2019.

The Mehul Choksi citizenship issue gained traction again after he was reported "missing" on May 23 after going out for dinner. Four days later, the Dominican government issued an official statement confirming that the fugitive had been detained for illegal entry into the country. Thereafter, the Antigua and Barbuda PM refused to accept him back and held that the PNB scam accused can be repatriated to India on being declared persona non grata by Dominica.

Intensifying efforts to bring Choksi to book, a Bombardier Global 5000 business jet of Qatar Executive Airlines had arrived in the country with officials from the CBI and the ED on May 28. They brought with them a set of documents that sought to prove the fugitive status of the PNB scam accused before the Dominica HC. However, the special charter plane reportedly departed at 8.10 pm on June 3 after the hearing in the case was adjourned for several weeks.