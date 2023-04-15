Mehul Choksi Wins Court Battle, Cannot Be Extradited From Antigua Without HC Order

Fugitive ex-diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,000-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) received a big relief from the High Court of Antigua and Barbuda. The Court on Friday, ruled in the favour of the 63-year-old stating that he cannot be removed or extradited from Antigua and Barbuda without its order, reported ANI.

Notably, the developments come two weeks after Choksi's name was removed from INTERPOL's Red Corner Notice (RCN) causing a major setback for Indian agencies which were eyeing to get hold of him for a very long period.

According to the reports of Dominica-based Nature Isle News, Mehul Choksi, the claimant, in his civil lawsuit argued that the Attorney General of Antigua and the Chief of Police have an obligation to conduct a rigorous investigation and that he has a plausible claim that he was subjected to cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment.

HC of Antigua and Barbuda prohibits Mehul Choksi's Extradition

Choksi has demanded a probe into his accusations including a declaration that says he is entitled to a timely and comprehensive investigation into the events surrounding his forcible deportation from Antigua and Barbuda on or about May 23, 2021. According to the court order, the fugitive ex- diamantaire's removal from Antigua and Barbuda's territory is prohibited unless the High Court rules following an interparty hearing and after Mehul Chowksi has exhausted all other legal options, including appeals.

"Further or in the alternative, a Declaration that the first Defendant is to establish an independent, judicial inquiry as to the circumstances of the Claimant (Mehul Chowksi)'s forcible abduction and removal from the jurisdiction of Antigua and Barbuda on or around 23 May 2021. A Declaration that the second Defendant has a duty to confirm to the Dominican police that the evidence supports that the Claimant was forcibly removed from the jurisdiction and taken to Dominica against his will," the court order read.

"An Order that the Claimant may not be caused to leave and/or be removed from the jurisdiction of Antigua and Barbuda without an order from the High Court after an inter partes hearing and subject to the Claimant exhausting any appeals or other legal relief provided by law. An Order that the second Defendant releases the statement taken by its officers from the Claimant on 15 August 2021," it read further.

On the other hand, the defendants contended that no legitimate complaint exists that exposes a cause of action for any failure to conduct an "effective" and "rapid" probe within the purview of the jurisdiction under section 7 of the Constitution. The defendant further alleged that the claim was baseless, vexatious, and a misuse of the legal system reported Nature Isle News.

The incidents described in the claimant Mehul Chowksi's affidavits in support of the claim include collusion, forced abduction, removal from Antigua and Barbuda, assault, and battery. According to Nature Isle News, the Claimant was forcibly brought to the Commonwealth of Dominica aboard a boat.

According to the claimant's testimony, he requested to speak with his attorneys at the time when he was approached by individuals but was turned down.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its statement said that it still remains committed to bringing fugitives and offenders back to India so they can face the criminal justice system there. "Systematic steps have been initiated in close coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies for geo-locating and return of wanted criminals and economic offenders. In the last 15 months, over 30 wanted criminals have returned to India," it read.

CBI stated that a case was registered against Choksi and others on February 15, 2018, for defrauding Punjab National Bank. Later in 2022, Mehul Choksi and others were then the targets of five further criminal cases brought by the agency for bank and financial institution fraud.

In 2018, wanted criminals approached the Commission for Control of INTERPOL's Files (CCF) and requested it to prevent the publishing of a Red Notice. "CCF is a separate body within INTERPOL that is not under the control of INTERPOL Secretariat and is mainly staffed by elected lawyers from different countries. CCF had studied his request and consulted CBI. CCF dismissed representation of Mehul Chinubhai Choksi and INTERPOL published a Red Notice," CBI stated.

The INTERPOL had only published a Red notice against Mehul Choksi in December 2018 only at the request of CBI and ED, said the agency.

The Mehul Choksi case

Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from PNB using letters of undertaking. He secured citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018. While India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018, Browne commenced the process of revoking his citizenship on October 14, 2019.