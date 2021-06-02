Mehul Choksi's Cousin Paid Bribe To Dominica LoP For Peddling 'abduction' Theory: Report

In an explosive claim, Caribbean news outlet Associate Times alleged that Mehul Choksi's brother Chetan Chinubhai Choksi cut a deal with Dominica's Leader of Opposition to peddle the 'abduction' theory. Running a company called Diminco NV- a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Digico Holdings Limited, Chetan Chinubhai Choksi reportedly landed in Dominica on May 29 and met opposition leader Lennox Linton at the latter's residence for two hours. The report suggested that he needed the opposition's help to convince the court about the involvement of Indian and Antiguan police in 'kidnapping' the fugitive.

Moreover, it has been alleged that Chetan Chinubhai Choksi paid a token amount of 2,00,000 dollars to Linton and promised him further assistance of more than one million dollars in the next general election. As per the report, Choksi's brother asked Dominica's Leader of Opposition to raise the matter in Parliament and issue statements in the favour of the PNB scam accused in lieu of the bribe. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Linton denied having ever met or taking money from the Choksi family and dismissed the Associate Times report as "fake news". The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter pertaining to the fugitive's repatriation at 9 am (local time) on June 2.

Dominica's LoP weighs in on Choksi case

On Monday, Lennox Linton had accused the Dominican government of being involved in the 'abduction' of the fugitive from Antigua and Barbuda. After he was reported missing on May 23, Choksi was detained in Dominica for 'illegal country' after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued. However, his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal claimed that his client had "torture marks" on his body and was kidnapped by some persons from Antigua who brought him to Dominica.

Linton mentioned that the PNB scam accused is fighting the revocation of his citizenship legally. In a statement, he alleged, "With that matter pending in the High Court of Antigua and Barbuda, State actors under the leadership of Prime Minister of Dominica appear to be part of plot against the rule of law protection guaranteed to citizens that is effectively undermining the judiciary in the jurisdiction of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court for the benefit of a foreign power. The removal of Choksi from Antigua and Barbuda to Dominica, was intended to facilitate his transfer to India without having to wait on the outcome of the ongoing extradition proceedings scheduled for hearing in November 2021".

According to him, the police showed "unusual and calculatedly" discriminatory behaviour by taking Choksi into custody while not questioning crew members and other passengers of the schooner on which the fugitive was transported to Dominica. Claiming that only three crew members and two Indian passengers not including the PNB scam accused were declared to the authorities. he claimed that the schooner was allowed to leave for St Lucia on May 25. Furthermore, the Leader of Opposition demanded a full investigation into this matter and remedial action to restore Dominica's reputation.