Mehul Choksi's Extradition Hearing: Two-member CBI Team Heads To Dominica Say Sources

Two officers of the CBI team are headed to Dominica to be a part of fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi's hearing on June 2, sources reported. The two-member CBI team is being led by a former officer of the Mumbai Police, and a present Investigating Officer (IO) in the case DIG Sharda Raut.

According to Dominican news, India has already sent a charter plane with all necessary evidence and documents to Dominica to back its case seeking the extradition of Mehul Choksi. It has asked Dominica to treat Mehul Choksi as a 'fugitive Indian citizen' and grant his extradition to India.

Apart from the two-member CBI team headed by DIG Sharda Raut, India is also sending its High-Commissioner based in Trinidad & Tobago to Dominica on June 3 to seek Mehul Choksi's deportation. Currently, under police custody, Mehul Choksi was nabbed by the Dominican authorities on May 23 when he attempted to flee Antigua & Barbuda and illegally enter Dominica.

Mehul Choksi's lawyer alleges kidnapping

While reports stated that Mehul Choksi allegedly escaped Antigua & Barbuda fearing revocation of his citizenship, his lawyer has maintained that the fugitive was kidnapped by sub-contractors of an agency, who had been hired for this task. He also alleged the involvement of a woman 'well-known to the family' who reportedly 'honey-trapped' Mehul Choksi. Speaking to RepublicTv Mehul Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said, "Everything was going perfect for Mehul Choksi in Antigua. I see no reason, why he would decide to escape from there."

The advocate added, "The woman with whom Mehul Choksi had apparently gone to Dominica on a 'romantic trip' was staying in Antigua and had started meeting Choksi on evening walks during which she befriended him. Later on May 23, the woman had allegedly called Choksi to meet him at an apartment. Sources say that when Mehul Choksi reached the apartment, there were many people present who allegedly abducted, kidnapped and took him to Dominica where he was later arrested."

Owner of Gitanjali jewellers, Choksi along with his nephew Nirav Modi is accused of duping the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 13,500 crore, siphoning off the money using letters of undertaking. India has been formally pursuing his extradition since August 2018.