Mehul Choksi's Former Associate Reveals Details Of Gitanjali Group's Malpractices, Watch

Amid the ongoing case against fugitive Indian economic offender Mehul Choksi, Republic TV spoke to the Indian diamantaire's former associate, Vrishank Jain. Vrishank Jain revealed that he used to work as an assorter for the now-defunct Gitanjali group that was founded by Mehul Choksi. Jain stated that diamonds that used to come in used to be assorted into different grades and were being sent back to the back offices.

Mehul Choksi's former associate reveals details of Gitanjali group, Nirav Modi

Vrishank Jain informed that the diamond assorting was going on continuously and at a 'very good' pace. Jain has claimed that many times, employees were not able to eat food. He added that during its peak, the Gitanjali Group was doing well in business and started bringing in more goods like jewellery. He also revealed that fellow fugitive and economic offender Nirav Modi used to work under Mehul Choksi.

"Gitanjali was among the top three diamond companies at the time. Their sale was growing sky high and their clientele was growing crazy. Back in those days, the company was doing extremely well. Then they started getting more goods and started with jewellery which was branded. It was doing well, at least on paper I guess," Vrishank Jain stated. "We've even seen Nirav Modi working under Mr Mehul Choksi during those times. He used to come in and sit with him to learn how to do the work," Jain added

Mehul Choksi launched the first Gitanjali Jewels store in South Mumbai's Hughes Road around 2006-07 which turned out to be an instant success. Recollecting the first store, Jain added that it was successful and had celebrities coming in. He also said that the newly-launched jewellery store had a wide range of products. In another revelation, Jain said that Choksi transported and rooted money from one sister company's account to another account for profiteering.

"We had seen a lot of products getting off the shelf very easily, so I think they had a good start with the brand," said Jain "Later on we noticed that they were selling goods to their sister concerned companies and those sister concerned would sell it further to another sister company. Therefore, the goods were being sold from one country to another in the same companies. Because of this, they were discounting their bills so that bank would discount them and give loans. So, for one product they were getting loans in six to seven countries,"

Jain later added that in the diamond business, if goods are sent from one country to another country or another firm and the person sells it then the banks provide a BL. He added that the BL can be discounted with the bank. Further when the person discounts it, he gets the money before the seller is paying so the bank is guaranteed.

"Again the same good is exported to another country and the other company is getting the loan continuously and its a rigorous action. This is how the credit goes up and they were creating bigger businesses with it," said Jain.

Mehul Choksi declared 'Prohibited Immigrant' by Dominica

Meanwhile, in a major setback to Mehul Choksi, the Dominican government has declared him as a 'prohibited immigrant'. The country's National Security and Home Affairs ministry has ordered its police to take necessary action to remove Choksi from Dominica as per the procedure. Republic TV accessed the order issued by the Dominica government: