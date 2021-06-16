Mehul Choksi's Hong Kong Visit, 165 LoUs & 'dummy' Firms: CBI's New Charge Sheet Accessed

On Wednesday, Republic TV accessed the supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI on June 10 against Mehul Choksi and other accused persons in the PNB scam case. Going through the brief facts of the case, it mentioned the fraudulent issuance of 142 Letters of Undertaking and 311 bills drawn under unauthorized amendments made in 58 Foreign Letters of Credit by enhancing its value manifold. Observing that the aggregate amount allegedly defrauded was eventually raised to Rs.7080.86 crore, it stated that no corresponding entries were made in the CBS system to prevent the detection of the scam.

Contrary to the initial figure of 142 LoUs, further investigation revealed that the PNB's Mid Corporate Branch in Mumbai had issued 165 LoUs against which Gitanjali Gems, Gili India Ltd. and Nakshatra Brand Ltd. availed 142 Buyer's Credit. According to the central agency, the purpose of the fraudulent LoUs was the purported purchase of Hong Kong-based Shanyao Gong Si Ltd. and 4C's Diamond Distributors. However, the proceeds of the said Buyer's credit were used to discharge the liabilities of 85 LoUs issued in a similar manner in 2016.

The fraudulent issuance of those 165 LoUs by Gokulnath Raghu Shetty- the then Deputy Manager of PNB's Mid Corporate Branch in connivance with the other accused caused a loss of Rs.3011 crore to the bank. As the accused did not repay the amount, PNB made a payment of Rs.3154 crore to 6 overseas banks from March 28-April 23. These banks were SBI (Mauritius) Ltd., Port Louis; Allahabad Bank, Hong Kong; Axis Bank, Hong Kong; Bank of lndia, Antwerp; Canara Bank, Manama and State Bank of lndia, Frankfurt.

The charge sheet also divulges details about Mehul Choksi's visit to Hong Kong in December 2017 and how he got the representatives of his entities based in that country shifted to Bangkok in February 2018 when the fraud came to light. It also accuses Gitanjali Group of Companies' international head Sunil Varma of establishing overseas dummy companies at the behest of the fugitive diamantaire. The CBI has requested the court to take cognizance of the offences against Choksi and the other accused punishable under sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Here are excerpts from the charge sheet:

The CBI is also probing these aspects: