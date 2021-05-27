Mehul Choksi's Lawyer Says 'Move To Dominica Not Voluntary'; Refutes Deportation To India

As efforts to repatriate fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi to India continue, his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal spoke to Republic TV on Thursday, claiming that Choksi may not have landed up in Dominica voluntarily. He claimed that Choksi cannot be repatriated directly to India as per law and has to be sent back to Antigua - his country of origin. Dismissing his deportation as speculation, Aggarwal said that he was in contact with Choksi's family and has legal representation in Dominica as well.

Choksi's lawyer speaks to Republic

Talking about Mehul Choksi's detainment in Dominica, Aggarwal said, "His landing up in Dominica is not voluntary at all. I find something fishy here. I am certain he would not have been gone there voluntarily. His legal position was very much secure there (Antigua). Why would he move there (Dominica)? We are trying to get in touch with him shortly."

In response to Antigua & Barbuda PM Gaston Browne's refusal to let Choksi enter Antigua, Aggarwal said, "I believe this is legally impossible. He can be repatriated only to his country of origin as per law. He cannot be repatriated to India. As per law, he has to go to Antigua."

When asked about how Choksi landed up in Dominica, Aggarwal said, "Once his (Choksi's) version comes, we would be able to tell how he went there. It is a legal matter and all the principles have been laid down which have to be followed. We have legal representation in Dominica. I am in touch with his (Choksi's) family."

Mehul Choksi goes 'missing'

Mehul Choksi purportedly went "missing" after going out for dinner in Antigua island on May 23 and could not be traced even though his vehicle was traced in the Jolly Harbour later. He was traced to his current location in Dominica and was nabbed by law enforcement personnel following the yellow notice alert issued for him. The police in Dominica are making arrangements to hand him over to the Antigua police. However, PM Browne has now refused to grant him entry in Antigua and asked the Dominican government to directly deport him to India.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, have been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018. India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018 underlining the principle of reciprocity, the principle of dual criminality, and the United Nations Convention against Corruption to which both countries are signatories. While the UK has ordered Modi's deportation, Choksi is yet to face such heat.