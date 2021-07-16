Mehul Choksi's Lawyer Speaks To Republic; Says He'll Return To Dominica When Fit To Travel

Days after fugitive Indian diamantaire and PNB Scam accused Mehul Choksi was granted bail by the Dominica High Court, Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview spoke to his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal. Aggarwal has therefore informed that Choksi will return to Dominica once the doctors provide him a 'fit to travel' certificate. However, he also hit out at the Indian authorities who are seeking his return to India for the proceedings.

Mehul Choksi's lawyer speaks to Republic TV

"It's ludicrous that they are demanding his return to India. They appeared for the proceedings in Dominica and tried to get the order that he can only go to Antigua to get himself treated and come back to Dominica. However, in the Indian court an NBW is issued and they push for proceedings," said Vijay Aggarwal

When asked about Choksi's kidnapping claims, his lawyer stated that the stand has more or less been accepted. Moreover, Aggarwal has also revealed that an 'abuse of process' petition has been filed and it has been admitted. As per the lawyer, a letter from the Indian agencies has also surfaced.

"The petition has been admitted and therefore the illegal entry trial has been stayed," said Aggarwal "On 25th, the Indian agencies wrote to the Dominican authorities reqiesting for his deportation to India. The same was declared to the world on 26th and they say that his identity was known to the Dominican government on 27th.

The lawyer further claimed that a Radio Jockey announced that a yellow notice has been issued by the Antiguan government to find Choksi. However, Aggarwal claimed that Indian agencies knew about this and still sought his deportation. Aggarwal also claimed that the mystery woman who is involved in Choksi's alleged kidnapping plot won over him with trust. Citing intelligence agencies, the lawyer claimed that people like her are 'planted' to nab the accused persons.

Aggarwal has expressed that the further proceedings and actions in the case should be limited to a court of law. He added that things should be contested in courts as legal hurdles prevail in Choksi's case. Speaking about the hurdles faced by Indian agencies, here's what Aggarwal said:

"The Indian agencies are facing legal hurdles in Antigua because we have challenged both, the Antigua Extradition Act as well as the Antigua Citizenship Act. They have to get over it. First, the law will be clarified and then various executive act will come in. There is a stay operating from Antiguan Court for even processing request from India about his extradition," he added \

Mehul Choksi gets bail, returns to Antigua

The fugitive diamantaire was granted bail on July 12 by Justice Bernie Stephenson of the Dominica High Court on medical grounds. Choksi had attached his medical reports including the CT scan which showed "mildly worsening hematoma". As per the HC order accessed by Republic TV, Choksi was permitted to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for consulting neurologist Dr. Gaden Osbourne and has to inform the court of any change of doctor. Choksi has also been asked to notify the Registrar General of a change in his address in Antigua and Barbuda and his return to Dominica. Until a doctor certifies the fugitive that he is fit to stand for trial, all proceedings in the illegal entry case pending before the Magistrate's Court will remain adjourned. Choksi deposited $10,000 XCD with the HC Registrar to secure his release on bail.