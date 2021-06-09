Mehul Choksi's 'Mystery Woman' Barbara Tells-all On Their Equation & 'May 23'; WATCH

In her most conclusive interview and a world exclusive, the 'mystery woman' in the Mehul Choksi matter, Barbara Jarabica, broke her silence on her association with the fugitive ex-diamantaire on Tuesday. Speaking to Republic TV's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy in a 45-minute long conversation, Barbara Jarabica narrated all she knew about Mehul Choksi, revealing how they came to know each other in Antigua, and also disclosed that she had allegedly only known Mehul Choksi as 'Raj' until recently when she discovered his real identity.

'Mystery woman' Barbara Jarabica reveals first meeting with Mehul Choksi

Detailing her first meeting with Mehul Choksi, Barbara Jarabica claimed that she visited Antigua in August 2020 and had met 'Raj' during the last day of her stay at a hotel in the Harbour area. Barbara Jarabica claimed that she spotted Mehul Choksi walking outside the hotel after they (Barbara & her friend) checked out and he offered his help as the duo were searching for the manager of the houses. She revealed that Choksi had asked for her contact number after asking what her profession was and told her that he was the best contact/person for her to know on the island (Antigua).

'Choksi was known as Raj, texted me from various numbers': Barbara Jarabica

Barbara Jarabica revealed that Mehul Choksi was known as Raj to the people of Antigua and said that she suspected that no one was aware of his personal information or background. The 'mystery woman' claimed that Mehul Choksi had multiple phone numbers from the US, UK and so on and that he had always texted her from these numbers and from different apps, identifying himself as Raj. Detailing on her association with Choksi, Barbara Jarabica said that they spoke about COVID, business & other topics after they met in August 2020 but confessed that they started becoming closer in April 2021.

Noting that they had met only a few times, Barbara Jarabica said that Choksi had begun texting her via WhatsApp and Signal after she returned to Europe. Barbara said that Mehul Choksi had told her that he was a big jeweller who had a huge company but had sold it off and was now retired. Further, she claimed that Choksi had maintained that he was into the property business, owned some hotels as a part of his side businesses in Antigua. Barbara Jarabica clarified that she was not Mehul Choksi's girlfriend and refuted reports that suggested so.

Further, Barbara Jarabica said that they (Mehul Choksi & her) used to enjoy evening walks in the Jolly Harbour area and used to visit the beaches. The mystery woman claimed that Choksi had attempted to convince her to return to Antigua before April and that he did the same in May (2021). Barbara Jarabica claimed that Mehul Choksi had started to like her more in May and had even allegedly told her that she was his 'soulmate' and that the age difference between them would not act as a barrier in their friendship.

Barbara Jarabica revealed that she had received messages from Mehul Choksi asking her if she had visited Cuba before and told her that Cuba was as good as Antigua. However, she said that he had never informed her of any specific plan and that they did not have further discussions on the same. Further, Barbara Jarabica claimed that Choksi had promised to buy her a yacht on her return in June or July and had suggested that they could then go to Cuba.

Barbara Jarabica's last meeting with Mehul Choksi

Recounting her last meeting with Mehul Choksi, Barbara Jarabica told Republic TV that she had met the fugitive on May 23 (the day he 'disappeared'). Detailing further, Barbara said that Choksi had always initiated making plans for them and had booked breakfast on May 23 at a hotel in South Antigua. She said that they had left a few minutes after nine o'clock and that Mehul Choksi was driving.

Barbara Jarabica claimed that it was nearly impossible for Mehul Choksi to be kidnapped, citing that the abduction would have had to bee planned at the busiest time & space in Antigua (5 pm in broad daylight). Noting that Jolly Harbour was a small area where the people knew each other, she questioned how no one had seen Mehul Choksi being abducted.

'Met first at Choksi's office'

The mystery woman revealed that she had met Mehul Choksi at his office in May 2021 and said that the fugitive had visited her apartment twice. She claimed that Mehul Choksi had attempted to kiss her following which she rejected the attempt which escalated into an argument, with Mehul Choksi allegedly claiming that he had been offended and that he had tried hard to impress Barbara Jarabica. Later, Choksi reportedly apologised and reportedly said that they wouldn't meet at his office or at her accommodation because he couldn't force her.

Barbara Jarabica revealed that Mehul Choksi had informed her that he wanted to enter the jewellery business with her and had even told her that he could give her a big commission if she sold jewellery. She revealed that Mehul Choksi had a wardrobe full of jewellery at his office and that he had offered her some jewels. Noting that she was not a 'jewellery person', Barbara Jarabica revealed that she had found out that a ring given to her by Mehul Choksi was not a real diamond.

Barbara Jarabica claimed that Mehul Choksi intended to use her as a backup plan to make his abduction look authentic. She also categorically maintained that she had not met Mehul Choksi's wife Priti - who had earlier told Republic TV that she was aware of the mystery woman. Barbara Jarabica said that she only knew Mehul Choksi's chef Govind and that he had seen Choksi & Barbara on a golf cart.

Mehul Choksi kidnapped? Fugitive lands up in Dominica

While reports stated that Mehul Choksi allegedly escaped Antigua & Barbuda fearing revocation of his citizenship, his lawyer has maintained that the fugitive was kidnapped by sub-contractors of an agency, with the involvement of a woman 'well-known to the family' who reportedly 'honey-trapped' him. Speaking to Republic TV, Mehul Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said, "Everything was going perfect for Mehul Choksi in Antigua. I see no reason why he would decide to escape from there."

Earlier this week, Republic TV accessed footage of a middle-aged man who is perceived to be the 'mastermind' behind Mehul Choksi's escape plan. It is being stated that Choksi before entering Dominica had first made a failed bid to escape from Antigua and Barbuda to Cuba. He later landed up in Dominica as he failed in his plan which entailed the use of the sea route. This comes in complete contrast to the 'kidnapping' and 'honey trapping' claims made by Choksi's lawyer.