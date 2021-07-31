Mekedatu Dam Row: Tamil Nadu BJP To Protest Against BJP-run Karnataka Govt & DMK On Aug 5

On July 30, the newly-inducted Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai announced that the state BJP unit would protest against CM Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government's decision to construct the controversial Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river. As per reports, the protest is scheduled for August 5.

"Newly-appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai has said that they will build Mekadatu Dam. In spite of being in the same party (BJP), we will stage a fasting protest on Aug 5 against the Karnataka govt over this: BJP's President K Annamalai declared.

The IPS officer-turned-politician, K Annamalai addressed a press conference to deliberate on various issues pertaining to his party's activities in Tamil Nadu. During the press conference, he also said that while dealing with inter-state issues, the TN unit of BJP should raise questions before the ruling BJP at the Centre as well as neighbouring Karnataka.

"Karnataka cannot construct the damn as per the legal norms, and the union water resource minister has assured that Karnataka will not be allowed to do so. This message ought to be taken up to the masses," Annamalai said to fellow BJP members.

According to K Annamalai, the TN BJP unit has chalked out a one-day fasting protest scheduled for August 5 in the Cauvery Delta region to protest against Karnataka's decision to establish the Mekedatu drinking water project. More than 10,000 farmers and party workers are expected to join the protest in disapproval.

Why is Tamil Nadu against the Mekedatu dam project?

Karnataka has maintained that the project will be beneficial to both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as during a drought, the surplus water can be stored and managed between both of them and that its implementation will not affect farmers of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu objects that the project would ‘impound and divert’ the uncontrolled water flow to Tamil Nadu from Kabini sub-basin, the catchment area below Krishnarajasagara, and also from Shimsha, Arkavathy and Suvarnavathi sub-basins. Tamil Nadu says that no construction across Cauvery should be taken up without consulting the lower riparian states. Media reports suggest that the project will submerge 63% of the forest area of the Cauvery wildlife.

What is Mekedatu project?

Mekedatu is a deep gorge situated in Karnataka at the convergence of the Cauvery river and its tributary Arkavathi. The Rs 9,000 crore project is aimed to generate and supply water for drinking purposes for Bengaluru city. Karnataka has stated that over 400 megawatts of power could be generated from the project. Karnataka government first approved the project in 2017. While the water project has received approval from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, an approval of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is due.